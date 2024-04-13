Highlanders maintain unbeaten run as they hold Ngezi at Baobab

Highlanders have extended their lead at the top despite dropping points at the Baobab Stadium on Saturday.

Bosso moved four points clear following their 1-1 draw against Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The hosts surged ahead early in the game through Walter Vuwa’s second minute effort.

Ngezi managed to control the game and kept the visitors at bay in the following moments.

Going forward at the other end, Madamburo didn’t create any threatening opportunities and the first half ended leading 1-0.

Highlanders regrouped in the second period and showed early intentions when Prince Ndlovu was denied by the woodwork on restart.

It didn’t take long for the Bulawayo giants to finally get the breakthrough after they got a penalty ten minutes which was converted by Lynoth Chikuhwa for his fourth goal of the season.

The game ended 1-1 as Highlanders maintained their unbeaten run.

Elsewhere, Bikita Minerals beat Bulawayo Chiefs 2-0, whil Chicken Inn overcam Greenfuel by a similar scoreline.

Manica Diamonds edged Herentals 2-1 in the other Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 6 encounter played on Saturday.

Castle Lager PSL Matchday 6 Results:

Ngezi Platinum 1-1 Highlanders

Chicken Inn 2-0 Greenfuel

Bikita Minerals 2-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

Herentals 1-2 Manica Diamonds