Live: Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 6

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matchday 6.

Latest:

Ngezi Platinum 1-0 Highlanders

19′ Free kick to Highlanders in a good position, Brighton Ncube takes it but the send-in is cleared.

15′ Ngezi still leading as Bosso continue their search for an equaliser.

10′ Ngezi with a steady start to the game as they are managing to absorb Highlanders’ pressure.

6′ Highlanders on the break and Mushore gets the space. However, he shoots atgoal but Ngezi blocks the effort and recovers.

2′ Goal!!! Walter Vuwa puts Ngezi ahead.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Ngezi XI: Chadya, Chamboko, Chigwida, Moyo, Madhake, Mukumba, Hachiro, Amini, Vuwa, Gaki, Mapoka.

Highlanders XI: Sibanda, Muduhwa, Mbeba, Faira, Chigumira, Mhindirira, Chikuhwa, McKinnon Mushore, P. Ndlovu, B. Ncube, M. Ncube.

Chicken Inn 1-0 Greenfuel

2′ Goal!!! Brighton Makopa scores for Chicken Inn.

Bikita Minerals 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

Telone 0-0 Yadah

Herentals 0-0 Manica Diamonds