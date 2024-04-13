Mapeza: There is no place for violence in football

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has urged fans to desist from any acts of violence during football matches, saying there is no room for savagery in the game.

The former Warriors captain’s comments come in the wake of the violence which marred his side’s league match against CAPS United at Mandava last week.

The clash was abandoned in the 86th minute, with the platinum miners leading 1-0.

Speaking ahead of his side’s trip to Bulawayo for a date with Premiership debutants Arenel Movers, Mapeza urged football fand to refrain from any kind of violence.

“We don’t want any violence; we don’t want people to fight because of football. My wish is for our fans to remain the way they have been since last year, no violence no matter the result,” Mapeza said.

“We were a bit shocked. We never thought the game would end like that but at the end of the day there was nothing we could do. It was something beyond our control. Our focus now is on the game against Arenel.

“If you look at our fans and the way they behaved, when those disturbances occurred last Saturday, is something good. Even after the game they never wanted to get involved. “So, we are going to Bulawayo and we should go with the same mentality. There are three results in a game of football. Things may not work well for us there; we have to accept it and move on,” added Mapeza.