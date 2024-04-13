Warriors prospect Leon Chiwome ruled out for the rest of the season

Warriors prospect Leon Chiwome has been ruled out for the rest of the season following an injury setback

Chiwome picked up an ankle injury that will see him missing the remaining seven games in the English Premier League.

The 18-year-old forward had his breakthrough in this campaign after being promoted from the Wolves Under-21s into the senior squad in recent weeks.

Wolves coach Gary O’Neil said at a presser on Friday: “He picked up a nasty ankle injury in training in a collision with one of the players.

“Leon won’t be available for the rest of the season unfortunately for him and for us. That is a really tough one for him to take. I’m absolutely gutted for him in the way it happened and to pick up an injury so serious in training.

“I think he’s shown in the last few weeks that he has some really promising attributes that will definitely benefit the football club moving forward.”

O’Neil expects Chiwome to be fully fit for the start of pre-season training ahead of next season.