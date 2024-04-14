Alejandro Garnacho risks Erik ten Hag’s wrath as coach explains half-time substitution

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has risked facing the wrath of coach Erik ten Hag following his social media activity.

The Argentine liked two social media posts blasting ten Hag for replacing him with Amad Diallo at half-time in the 2-2 draw against Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The posts on X from United fan Mark Goldbridge slammed the coach’s decision to withdraw Garnacho and his post-match comments when he implied the Argentine’s work rate was a reason for the change.

Speaking to reporters after the match, the gaffer said: “We had to repair over the right side. We didn’t play well, the spaces were there. In possession, we had to bring a sub there.

“Garnacho was during the week not training. Only yesterday. We thought to bring some energy and bring some more quality, quality in the sense of cooperation and togetherness on that right-hand side.”

Alejandro Garnacho also took to his Instagram story to react to United’s draw, where he shared a picture of himself looking down at the pitch with a shocked emoji.

It remains to be seen how ten Hag will react to the 19-year-old’s social media activity, with the forward not the only United player to call the coach out online this season.

In September, Jadon Sancho hit out at the gaffer where he reacted furiously amid claims that he had been under-performing in training.

The English forward was banned from senior team training and dropped from the squad.

He was subsequently sent on loan at Borussia Dortmund in January.