Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu calls for punishment against match officials

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu has suggested that the Premier Soccer League should take disciplinary action against the match officials who fail to handle games properly.

Kaindu made the call after his side drew 1-1 against Ngezi Platinum Stars at the Baobab Stadium on Saturday.

The gaffer was not happy with how Ngezi scored the opening goal as early as in the 3rd minute through Walter Vuwa.

He told reporters after the match: “These are the issues that are happening day in, day out, in every game that is being played and coaches end up appearing before the disciplinary committee.

“I think those in charge of football should start disciplining both the coaches and the referees.”

On the team’s performance, Kaindu added: “I spoke to the guys at half time that this games needs a lot of focus and character.

“Our character is being tested, but I am happy with the response.

“In the second half I think we came back a bit stronger and we managed to get a goal.”

Lynoth Chikuhwa netted Bosso’s equaliser on the 56th minute after converting a from the spot for his fourth goal of the season.