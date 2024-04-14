Liverpool’s Isaac Mabaya suffers another injury on return from seven-month lay-off

Liverpool defender Isaac Mabaya has suffered another injury on just days after he returned from a seven-month layoff.

Mabaya picked a suspected hamstring in Liverpool U21’s 3-0 win over Manchester United U21 in the EPL 2 at Old Trafford on Friday night.

The Warriors prospect had just come on as a second half substitute in his second appearance since returning from the injury.

He was subbed off later in the game after picking the injury.

Liverpool Academy coach Barry Lewtas said, as cited by This Is Anfield website:

“Isaac’s sadly on that list of players who’ve missed a lot of football as well,” Lewtas told This Is Anfield, with the 19-year-old having only featured five times in the last 18 months.

“He is a fantastic character. He’s a strong boy, we’ve had these moments before with players who’ve come through the other side, we’ll just keeping working hard.

“That probably does take the gloss off it. You could see when he went down, how many players ran over to him.

“He’s a popular kid, he’s a great lad. I’m sure he’ll be OK.”