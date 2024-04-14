Peter Ndlovu’s message to ex-Zambia captain Rainford Kalaba who’s in hospital

Warriors legend Peter Ndlovu has sent a message to Rainford Kalaba wishing him a speedy recovery following a car accident on Saturday.

Kalaba is currently admitted at University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka and was yesterday reported to be in critical condition.

His status has since improved and is now stable though still critical, according to an update issued by the Zambian Ministry of Health.

The 38-year-old was a passenger when their vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a truck in Kafue.

He sustained serious injuries, while the driver of the vehicle, an unnamed female, died on the spot.

Posting on X, Ndlovu wished the 2012 Afcon winner a speedy recovery.

Speedy recovery to Rainford Kalaba. https://t.co/G4MMIlaWFe — Peter Ndlovu (@RealPeterNdlovu) April 14, 2024

