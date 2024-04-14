Simba edge Dynamos as CAPS United, FC Platinum drop points

Simba Bhora beat Dynamos in the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 6 encounter played on Sunday at Wadzanai Stadium.

The Glamour Boys lost the match, thanks to Walter Musona’s first half effort.

Musona struck home on the stroke of half-time after both sides had struggled to find the target.

Simba dominated the early pace in the second half but didn’t add another goal, while Dembare also struggled to get the equaliser.

The result sees Simba moving into second place, while Dynamos dropped to number 14.

At Rufaro Stadium, CAPS United drew 1-1 against ZPC Kariba.

The Green Machine had to come from behind after falling behind courtesy of Leeroy Murape’s opener in the 39th minute.

The hosts then grabbed the equaliser through Hastings Chapusha’s effort early in the second half.

The game between Arenel and FC Platinum ended 2-2, with the Platinum Boys coming from two goals down to win the match.

Yadah won 3-2 against Telone, while Chegutu Pirates beat Hwange 2-1.

Castle Lager PSL Matchday 6 Results:

Simba Bhora 1-0 Dynamos

CAPS United 1-1 ZPC Kariba

Arenel 2-2 FC Platinum

Telone 2-3 Yadah

Chegutu Pirates 2-1 Hwange