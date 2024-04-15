Everton lodge appeal against second EPL points deduction

Everton have launched an appeal over their second points deduction.

The Toffees were docked two more points for breaching English Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

The first breach saw the club docked ten points in November but the sanction was reduced to six after appeal.

The Liverpool-based side have now launched a formal appeal against their latest punishment, Sky Sports reports.

The appeal hearing is expected to take place in the next couple of weeks.

Sean Dyche’s 16th-placed side sit two points above the drop zone and visit Chelsea in the EPL tonight.