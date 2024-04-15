Zim players based abroad round-up

Cambridge United striker Macauley Bonne earned his first Man of the Match award of the English League One season on Saturday.

The Warriors international started in the match against Charlton Athletic and scored his side’s equaliser.

The goal is his first since arriving at Cambridge on loan from Gillingham in January this year.

Also in the League One, Tivonge Rushesha returned to the Reading matchday squad but did not play in the game against Barnsley.

Rushesha was dropped from the squad in four matches before returning on Saturday. He has only played four times this season.

In the Championship, Rotherham United midfielder Andy Rinomhota had a terrible outing after scoring an own-goal playing against Swansea.

Rinomhota’s mistake saw United, who are already relegated, losing the match 1-0.

He played the entire match as a central midfielder.

Tawanda Chirewa was again a late substitute in Wolves’ EPL match against Nottingham Forest.

He came on as a 88th substitute in the 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Fellow countryman and Wolves teammate Leon Chiwome missed the game due to an injury.

Chiwome will also be unavailable for the remainder of the season after suffering an ankle injury at training.

In France, Tinotenda Kadewere missed the Nantes Ligue 1 game against Le Havre.

The Zimbabwean striker was injured and didn’t play in his second successive league game.

Stade de Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi also missed action over the weekend due to a yellow card suspension.

Munashe Garananga made another start for KV Mechelen in the Belgian Pro League but was subbed off at half time in the game against Westerlo.

Defender Teenage Hadebe made another start for Konyaspor side’s 2-0 win over Kasımpaşa in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Warriors international, who received a yellow card in the game, played for 74 minutes before he was subbed off.