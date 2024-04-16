COSAFA postpones inaugural awards ceremony due to “unavailability of key stakeholders”

The inaugural COSAFA Awards initially scheduled for this Friday has been postponed to next month due to the unavailability of key stakeholders.

The awards ceremony was set to happen on the same day CAF will hold their Executive Committee meeting.

The event will now take place on Thursday, 9 May 2024.

A statement by COSAFA reads: “The inaugural COSAFA Awards that were scheduled for Friday, 19 April have been postponed to Thursday, 9 May due to the unavailability of key stakeholders.

“An Executive Committee meeting of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has been scheduled for Friday and this together with the CCL fixtures leads to an impact on the availability of key stakeholders.

“Given the prestigious nature of the event and its importance on the COSAFA calendar, the difficult decision has been made to rather schedule the Awards for a date when all relevant stakeholders are available.

“The COSAFA Awards gala dinner will be held in Gauteng and is a celebration of Southern Africa’s finest players, coaches, and referees, as well as those who have been remarkable servants to the game in the region over the last few decades.

“The Awards should therefore be afforded the highest level of prominence.”