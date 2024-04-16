Embarrassing: Watch Chelsea players fighting to take penalty in 6-0 win against Everton as Pochettino reacts to incident

Chelsea players were involved in an embarrassing outburst during their 6-0 win over Chelsea on Monday night.

The Blues were awarded a penalty in the second half with them leading 4-0 and Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke argued over who would take it, before regular taker Cole Palmer intervened.

Palmer had already scored a first half hattrick and Jackson wanted a brace, while was fighting to also get on the score-sheet.

After the penalty was converted, Jackson refused to celebrate following the angry confrontation.

Reacting to the incident, head coach Mauricio Pochettino said: “I can’t accept this kind of behaviour.

“I told them it’s the last time I want to see this kind of behaviour.”

He added: “It is impossible to have this type of behaviour after this performance. If we want to be a great team, we need to change and think in a collective way.”

Not what you'd expect to see when Chelsea are winning comfortably 😲 How do you interpret this moment? 🤔#CHEEVE pic.twitter.com/s6ZAhUtst6 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 15, 2024