Ex-Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita suspended for rest of season and handed “significant fine” by his new club

Naby Keita has been suspended by his German club Werder Bremen until the end of the season.

The midfielder, who joined the club from Liverpool this season, refused to travel with the team for Sunday’s Bundesliga match at Bayer Leverkusen after discovering that he wasn’t in the first XI for the game.

The Guinea international has also been given a “substantial fine”.

The German club said in a statement: “Werder Bremen officials have suspended Naby Keita until the end of the season. In addition, the Green-Whites have imposed a significant fine on the midfielder. From now on, the 29-year-old will neither train with the team nor spend time in the professional dressing room.”

Keita, who has only featured for five games this season due several injury setbacks, responded by posting on Instagram:

“I have always tried to help the club and the great supporters, especially during this time of poor results. Since the start of my career, I have never had problems with my discipline and have always shown an exemplary attitude. I will not accept any person trying to tarnish my image. To the supporters, I would like you to know that in every training session, I fight so that I can make you happy every weekend. Training, and giving everything, these are the limits of my power. To my teammates, good luck for our match. Go Werder!”