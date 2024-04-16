Nyasha Mushekwi extends lead in China League One Golden Boot race as striker scores in fifth successive game

Nyasha Mushekwi extended his lead in the China League One Golden Boot race after he scored in his fifth successive game over rhe weekend.

Mushekwi netted his latest goal in the 2-0 win over Wugou on Saturday.

The former Warriors international has now extended his lead on the scorers’ chart to five goals, two ahead of joint second-placed Cameroonian forward Raphaël Messi Bouli, who plays for Shijiazhuang Gongfu, and Song Pan of Tonglianglong.

Meanwhile, Yukun is currently on top of the table with sixteen points after six games.

The club was promoted to the second tier league this term from the League Two.

Follow the Soccer24 WhatsApp channel for the latest local and international football news, updates and more.

Here is the link to the channel.