Barca wants to speed up the decision on new coach appointment as they identify potential target to replace Xavi

Barcelona reportedly want to speed up the decision on the appointment of a new coach after identifying a potential target to take over from Xavi next season.

The club was delaying the process as President Joan Laporta had been clinging to the hope that Xavi might be convinced to U-turn on his decision to step down and continue at the club.

The former midfielder announced two months ago that he will leave the club at the end of the campaign.

But after the team’s exit from the Champions League, the Spanish giants are now looking at other options and want to finalise the managerial situation as soon as possible, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

The publication adds that the Catalan club’s former defender – and B team coach – Rafael Marquez is now the likely candidate to take over.

Names such as Thomas Tuchel, Hansi Flick, Roberto De Zerbi and even Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta were linked with the post, but now it appears Barca will take a different approach.