DeMbare seek revival in Uhuru Cup

Struggling Harare giants Dynamos will be seeking to return to winning ways and appease their ever-demanding supporters when they take rivals Highlanders in the Uhuru Cup tomorrow.

The two old foes renew their rivlary at Murambinda High School as Zimbabwe commemorates 44 years old independence.

Dynamos have won only one game in 2024 and will be desperate to restore confidence with a victory over Bosso, after last Sunday’s defeat to Simba Bhora.

The Glamour Boys’ current predicament, which has seen them score just one goal in their last four matches —a penalty, will be hoping for a victory, which might ease the pressure of under-fire coach Genesis Mangombe.

Captain Frank Makarati will likely start, after returning from injury and making it into the matchday squad against Simba.

Bosso however, have had a brilliant start to the season under Zambian mentor Kelvin Kaindu.

The Bulawayo giants are on top of the league table and have not tasted defeat.