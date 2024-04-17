Highlanders gaffer Kelvin Kaindu not reading much into Dembare form ahead of Independence Cup clash

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu says he is not reading much into Dynamos’ form ahead of the invitational Independence Cup clash on Thursday.

The Glamour Boys have struggled in the league and have only won one match in the first six game of the season.

The Harare giants’ form sees them rooted just one place above the drop zone and is only kept out of the danger due to a superior goal difference.

Bosso, on the other hand, are riding high with an undefeated run and are currently on top of the table, holding a nine-point lead of Dynamos.

Speaking ahead of the match, Kaindu refused to count on the form and believes their long-standing rivalry will determine the outcome.

The gaffer said: “If you look at the game between Highlanders and Dynamos, we don’t look at the current form that you have. It’s an explosive game.

“We don’t want to dwell much on how they are performing. We know what they are capable of doing. We just hope we keep the momentum that we have now.”

The Independence Cup, which is part of Zimbabwe’s 44th Independence celebration, will be held at Murambinda B High School in Murambinda, Manicaland.