Independence Cup – Dynamos vs Highlanders: Everything you need to know

Dynamos and Highlanders will clash in the invitational Independence Cup clash tomorrow in Marambimda, Manicaland.

The match will form part of Zimbabwe’s 44th Independence celebration.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Competition: 2024 Independence Cup

Date, Kick-off Time & Venue: Thursday 18 April 2024, 3 pm CAT at Murambinda B High School in Murambinda, Manicaland.

TV Details:

ZBC TV will broadcast the match live. Stream feed will be available via the DStv app.

Entry is free.

Soccer24 will cover the match via blow-by-blow updates.

What the coaches said:

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu: “If you look at the game between Highlanders and Dynamos, we don’t look at the current form that you have. It’s an explosive game.

“We don’t want to dwell much on how they are performing. We know what they are capable of doing. We just hope we keep the momentum that we have now.”

Form

The Glamour Boys have struggled in the league and have only won one match in the first six game of the season.

The Harare giants’ form sees them rooted just one place above the drop zone and is only kept out of the danger due to a superior goal difference.

Bosso, on the other hand, are riding high with an undefeated run and are currently on top of the table, holding a nine-point lead of Dynamos.