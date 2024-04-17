Norman Mapeza speaks on alleged rift with Jordan Zemura

Norman Mapeza has opened up on the alleged rift with Italy-based Warriors international Jordan Zemura.

Mapeza has been accused of poor player management and using hard training techniques during the Warriors camp last month, which has reportedly made Zemura unhappy and considering leaving international football.

The gaffer was in charge of the national team on interim basis during the March international break in which the side played two friendly games against Zambia and Kenya.

Responding to the accusations which have been attributed to Zemura, Mapeza thinks the player could have been enraged by being dropped to the bench in the match against Kenya.

“Maybe the problem was that he didn’t play as much as he would have liked,” the coach said, as cited by The Herald.

“I told him Jordan you have changed a little bit in terms of your attitude. Last year you were pushing, you wanted to play, what is going on?’

“That’s what I asked him and he said no coach I am fine, but I will sort it out. That’s what I spoke to him about. I am a coach and I can see when a player is having challenges.”

Explaining why he dropped the Udinese player in the second game, Mapeza added: “I had seen him, and I wanted someone who is more like a midfielder. The formation we were playing didn’t have natural wingers.

“He plays left back most of the time, like the other game that I saw him playing against Inter-Milan.

“I talk to everybody. I told him I want you to play here and he said it’s okay coach. Then I substituted him. So does he mean he didn’t want to be substituted? Is he now a Maradona?

“That’s the problem at the end of the day. To be honest with you, I respect football players but I believe football is all about teamwork.

“It’s not about an individual. It’s not about Zemura, Marshall Munetsi, or Knowledge Musona. It’s about collective effort. That he did not play the second game was more tactical than anything else.”