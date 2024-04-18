Live – 2024 Independence Cup: Highlanders vs Dynamos

Follow our live coverage of the 2024 Independence Cup clash between Highlanders vs Dynamos.

Latest:

Highlanders 0-1 Dynamos

15′ A pacey start to the game but Dynamos have created more threatening chances.

14′ Shandirwa tries from a range but his shot goes wide.

11′ Dynamos get a free kick just outside the box but Highlanders clear their lines.

8′ Mhlanga gets some space but his effort goes off target.

2′ Goal!!! Donald Mudadi puts Dynamos ahead.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Highlanders: Pitisi, Tandi, Chigumira, Mlotshwa, Ndlovu, Sibanda, Mason Mushore, Makaruse, Mbeba, H. Mhlanga, R. Sibanda.

Dynamos XI: Mapisa, Dzvinyai, Jalai, Moyo K, Makarati, Mudadi, Botchway, Shandirwa, Mandinyenya, Chinyerere, Urikhob.

Pic Credit: Facebook/Dynamos FC