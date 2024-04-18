Reason behind Prince Dube’s Azam exit revealed as Tanzanian FA sets date for initial hearing

The dispute between Azam and Prince Dube is set for initial hearing before the Tanzanian Football Federation (TFF).

The hearing will take place today.

The dispute emanated from Dube’s request to have his contract cancelled.

The club accepted the request but demanded $300,000 from the player as they believed he stills two more years left on his contract.

However, according to latest reports in Tanzania, Dube says his contract with Azam FC will end in June 2024, not June 2026.

And that’s the reason behind the fallout.

It is not known who will represent Dube in the case, but Azam have reportedly hired a lawyer from Portugal to represent them.