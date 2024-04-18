UEFA Champions League semifinal fixtures and dates

The UEFA Champions League semifinal list is now complete following the conclusion of the quarterfinal stage on Wednesday.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich booked their places in the last four round last night after beating Manchester City and Arsenal, respectively.

PSG and Borussia Dortmund were confirmed as semifinalists on Tuesday following their victories over Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, respectively.

The semifinal round will start in over a week.

Bayern Munich will face Real Madrid, while Borussia Dortmund will play PSG.

Here are semifinal fixtures and dates.

First legs

30/04 Bayern vs Real Madrid

01/05 Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain

Second legs

07/05 Paris Saint-Germain vs Dortmund

08/05 Real Madrid vs Bayern

Kick-off times to be announced later.