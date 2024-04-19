Denver Mukamba resurfaces at Scotland

Former Dynamos midfielder Denver Mukamba has quietly completed a move to ambitious Northern Region Soccer League side Scotland Football Club.

Scotland is owned by popular businessman and Mabvuku-Tafara legislator Pedzai ‘Scott’ Sakupwanya.

Mukamba was a free agent after his contract with DeMbare expired at the end of last season.

The former Warriors captain was at the Harare City-Golden Eagles match at Motor Action Sports Club clad in Scotland colors and an official from the club confirmed he (Mukamba) has inked a deal to join the club.

“Yes, Denver is a Scotland player, he signed a contract to officially join us and we are happy to have him,” said the official.

“We want to assemble a team capable of mounting a serious title challenge. While its still early, there is no doubt we want to challenge for the title so with the experience that they have, players like Denver will surely help us.”