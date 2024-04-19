Kaitano Tembo open to Warriors job as SA clubs consider taking him on board

South Africa-based gaffer Kaitano Tembo has confirmed his interest in becoming the next Warriors head coach.

The national team’s top post is currently vacant following the exit of Baltemar Brito at the end of his contract in December.

Norman Mapeza took charge of the side last month on an interim basis while the ZIFA Nomalisation Committee continued their search for a substantive replacement.

Tembo, who is currently without a club following his sacking at South African top-flight side Richards Bay on Christmas Day, revealed to FarPost.co.za that he will take the opportunity if it comes.

He said: “I’ve gained a lot of experience, and for me, I’m a coach, and when you’re a coach, you don’t say I don’t want to coach. If the opportunity comes for me to coach the Warriors, I’m available. I’m a coach, and I can coach anywhere.

“I won’t say they haven’t approached me, but the most important thing to say is that I am available.”

Kaitano Tembo also revealed that several South African PSL clubs are vying for his services as the 2023/24 season nears its end.

The gaffer added: “There are a few inquiries, there are few clubs that made inquiries, but you must understand that the season has about seven games to play, so everything will come to shape when the season ends.

“But at the moment, I am not just sitting. I’m also trying to look at myself, work and do a few refresher courses.”