KV Mechelen defender Munashe Garananga expected to attract interest from other clubs in next transfer window

KV Mechelen defender Munashe Garananga is expected to attract interest from other clubs in the next transfer window.

The 23-year-old Zimbabwean centre back only arrived at the Belgian Pro League side in January after signing from Moldovan team Sheriff Tiraspol.

He signed a three-year-contract contract until 2027.

According to Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad, as cited by Voetbal Nieus website, Mechelen is facing a player exodus at the end of the season and some young players, including Garananga, could attract interest from other clubs as well.

The Warriors international has settled well after becoming a regular at the Belgian club.

He has so far made nine appearances, while missing just two games since his arrival in Belgium three months ago.