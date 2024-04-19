Zinedine Zidane “one step away” from return to football management as he enters talks with European giants

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly one step away from returning to football management after entering talks with German giants Bayern Munich.

Zidane has been out of work since bringing a second spell as Real Madrid manager to a close in 2021.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Frenchman is said to be on the verge of agreeing a deal to take over at the Bavarians to replace Thomas Tuchel, who is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

The gaffer has become the club’s top target after Xabi Alonso announced that he would be staying at Bayer Leverkusen, while Julian Nagelsmann has recently extended his contract to remain as the German national head coach until 2026.

The newspaper adds that although nothing has been signed yet, negotiations are “practically done” to the extent that Zidane has already asked for new signings to be made.

Prior to the latest Bayern links, the for Los Blancos boss has previously been linked with various clubs in the English Premier League and Ligue 1, while also being mooted as a successor to Didier Deschamps with the France national team.