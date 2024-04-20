Billiat returns from injury, declared fit to face Chegutu Pirates

Yadah talisman Khama Billiat has been declared fit to play, and will be available for selection when the Miracle Boys host Premiership debutants Chegutu Pirates at the Heart Stadium this afternoon.

The former Warriors star suffered a shin injury when Yadah lost to Simba Bhora two weeks ago, and missed the victory over TelOne last week.

However, an official from Yadah confirmed that the former Kaizer Chiefs star is fully fit and in the matchday squad for the Pirates.

“Yes, Khama is fit now, he is available for selection for tomorrow (today’s) game. We are glad to have him back,” said the official.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matchday 7 fixtures;

Today: FC Platinum v Bikita Minerals (Mandava). ZPC Kariba v Arenel Movers (Nyamhunga), Green Fuel v Herentals (Green Fuel), Yadah v Chegutu Pirates (Heart), Manica Diamonds v Caps United (Sakubva)

Tomorrow: Highlanders v Chicken Inn (Barbourfields), Hwange v Ngezi Platinum (Colliery), Dynamos v TelOne (Rufaro), Bulawayo Chiefs v Simba Bhora (Luveve)