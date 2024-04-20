Harare City mantain perfect start to the season to stay top of Northern Region Soccer League

Harare City underlined their Northern Region Soccer League title credentials with a crucial 1-0 victory over Golden Eagles at Motor Action Sports Club yesterday.

Crybert Muvuti’s second half free kick was all Hebert Maruwa’s charges needed to mantain their perfect start to the campaign, as well as top spot.

City have now won all of their opening three matches but Maruwa insists it’s too early to talk about the title race.

“So far so good, but it was not an easy game. They made just one mistake and we punished them. It was a close game and I’m happy with the way the guys are performing,” said Maruwa after the game.

“It’s too early to talk about promotion but we have had a good start. We will take it one game at a time, now we focus on our next game. Our wish as a team is to make sure we collect points,” he added.

Eagles coach Philip Sithole blamed the defeat on “lack of tactical awareness” but insisted his charges are in the title race.

“Tactially, we didn’t have a good game. We lost that game because of lack of tactical awareness. I’m sure today we didn’t play our game,” Sithole said.

“We are fighting for the championship, we can’t say we are out because of this one loss. We are still in it, we are going to work hard to make sure we fight for the title,” he added.