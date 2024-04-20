Peter Ndlovu to lead EPL trophy tour in Zim

Former Warriors captain and the first African player to feature in the English Premier League, Peter Ndlovu will lead the EPL trophy tour in Zimbabwe.

Local EPL followers will be given an up-close view of the iconic silverware at Belgravia Sports Club in Harare on 25 April from 12 noon.

Entrance is free.

The tour is being facilitated by Castrol HP Lubes, the local distributors of Castrol lubricants, who are the official sponsors of the EPL Trophy world tour.

A post on Castrol HP Lubes’ Facebook page confirmed the details for the Zimbabwean tour.