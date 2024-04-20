Plymouth Argyle in talks to extend contract with Brendan Galloway

Plymouth Argyle are in talks to extend the contract of Brendan Galloway.

The Zimbabwean defender’s deal is set to expire at the end of the season.

According to the club’s director of football Neil Dewsnip, the new offer has since been tabled.

However, the final decision will be based on whether Argyle successfully retain their Championship status.

The Pilgrims are four points clear of the drop zone with three games to go and next face struggling Stoke City.

“Negotiations have already taken place so we’re well down the pathway,” Dewsnip said, as cited by BBC Sports.

“We’ve talked to both players (Galloway and Mikel Miller), we’ve talked to both agents and discussions are ongoing, but there’s the obvious isn’t there, what league are we in?

“I think both players have done well in the Championship, they want to stay in the Championship, so would I, so I don’t really foresee too many issues as long as we’re in this league.”

Brendan Galloway joined Plymouth Argyle in 2021 and helped the team win promotion into Championship last season.

He has made twent-six appearances across all competitions.