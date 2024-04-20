Tawanda Chirewa makes his first start for Wolves against Arsenal

8:01 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Tawanda Chirewa will make his first start for Wolves this evening against Arsenal in the Premier League.

The Zimbabwean forward starts in the lineup after making his league debut in January.

He went on to play five appearances as a substitute.

Chirewa’s debut comes just a month after fellow countryman and teammate Leon Chiwome also made his first start for the senior.

