FC Platinum draws “starting to worry” Mapeza

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has beamoned the manner in which his side is conceding goals and dropping points, saying he is starting to get worried by it.

The platinum miners surrendered a 2 goal lead to eventually settle for a share of the spoils with Premiership debutants Bikita Minerals at Mandava yesterday.

Mapeza’s charges also conceded two goals last week, when they had to come from behind to force a 2-2 draw with Arenel Movers at Luveve and the former Warriors captain is a worried man.

“Look, we really struggled in the first half, but in the second half, we got those two early goals and we already leading 2-0, twenty minutes after the restart, but again we conceded soft goals,” Mapeza told journalists after the game.

“We could have done better, if you look at their first goal, from a throw in, we could have done better. The second goal again, we could have done better.

“We will keep on working hard though, you know sometimes I start to get worried. Last week was a draw, this week again a draw and conceding as well.

“I start to get worried but I think the guys worked so hard, especially in the second half, we even had better opportunities to add another two goals but that’s a game of football,” added Mapeza.