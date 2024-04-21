It’s a decent start, says Tawanda Chirewa after making his first EPL start

Tawanda Chirewa has described his full Wolves debut as a “decent start” and believes the starting appearance in the English Premier League came at a good time.

The Warriors international started in the match against Arsenal on Saturday and played for seventy-five minutes.

He put on a decent shift in the game despite his side going down 2-0.

Speaking after making the appearance, Chirewa told Wolves media: “It’s a proud moment for my family and one I’ll always remember in my career. Obviously, the result kind of puts a bit of sadness to it, but we move on.

“I found out on Friday, so I had 24 hours to get myself in the right mindset, but even when I’m on the bench, I try to bring the right mindset to play. It was a little surprise, but I was more focused on trying to do what I can do and support the team try and get a result.”

The Zimbabwean striker added: “There’s a lot of things I can work on, when I watch it back tonight, and see what I can really improve on, but I think it was a decent start.

“It’s little margins and I look back and see if I could have been quicker or done more stuff. I’m 100 per cent going to improve, I’ll keep working and keep watching the game back over.”