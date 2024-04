Live: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 7

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 7 fixtures.

Latest:

Highlanders 0-2 Chicken Inn

20′ Highlanders Sub: Khoza replaces Mlotshwa.

15′ Goal!!! Charamba intercepts a back pass and slots home past Sibanda to double Chicken Inn’s lead.

13′ Highlanders searching for a quick response but are failing to break in.

7′ Goal!!! Brian Muza scored for Chicken Inn following a quick break.

2′ Corner kick to Chicken Inn, cleared.

1′ Kick-off!!

Highlanders XI: Sibanda, Mlotshwa, Chikuhwa, Mhindirira, McKinnon Mushore, Mbeba, Muduhwa, Faira, Ndlovu, B. Ncube, M. Ncube.

Chicken Inn XI: Bernard, Mabhunu, Ndlovu, Majika, Joseph, Muza, Chinda, Phiri, Charamba, Mangaira, Hwata.

Dynamos 0-0 TelOne

18′ Centre referee Mercy Maimbo is injured and is replaced by the fourth official.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Dynamos XI: Mapisa, Jalai, Dzvinyai, Moyo K, Makarati, Chinyerere, Botchway, Shandirwa, Sadiki, Mandinyenya, Urikhob.

Telone XI: Muleya, Kwinjo, Mafirenyika, Dzumbunu, Nyabinde, Sahondo, Mujawo, Bushiri, Sibanda, Muza, Navaya.

Manica Diamonds 0-0 CAPS United

CAPS XI: Rayners, Manokore, Murwira, Kangwa, Chapusha, Chafa, Bamusi, Chinyengetere, Chiwunga, Kawondera, Makuva.

Hwange 0-0 Ngezi Platinum

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Simba Bhora