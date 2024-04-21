Will French Ligue 1 interest in Munashe Garananga reignited at the end of the season

Belgium-based defender Munashe Garananga is reportedly attracting interest from other clubs and could be on the move in the next transfer window.

The Warriors international only joined KV Mechelen from Moldovan team Sheriff Tiraspol in January and signed a three-year-contract.

After settling well at the club, reports in Belgium are suggesting that Mechelen could be tempted to sell the player at the end of the season to raise some money on the transfer market.

The team is also expecting a player exodus in the next window.

Prior to his deadline transfer to the Belgian Pro League side, Garananga was wanted by French Ligue 1 side Clermont Foot.

According to French national newspaper L’Equipe, Clermont had arranged to send the 23-year-old on loan to Mechelen for the remainder of the season to improve his development before attempting to integrate the central defender into the first-team squad the following season.

However, the Belgian team signed him on a permanent transfer until 2027.

With latest suggestions that Garananga is attracting interest and could be on the market again, it remains to be seen if Clermont will reignite their interest.