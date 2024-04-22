It’s a painful defeat, admits Bosso coach after losing to Chicken Inn

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu has rued the mistakes that were made by his side in their first loss of the season on Sunday.

Bosso lost 2-1 to Chicken Inn after conceding two early goals through Brian Muza and Michael Charamba, while Lynoth Chikuhwa’s effort only proved to be a mare consolation.

Speaking after the match, Kaindu said: “We lost a game where we made our own mistakes and we were punished by our opponents. Even before the game, we knew this was going to be a difficult game.”

The gaffer added: “You can tell from the response from our players that the defeat was painful and even before the game, we knew Chicken Inn was going to be a difficult game for us, but we wanted to build character in our team so that we can also stand and compete with everybody.”

The result saw Highlanders losing the ground on the top but remained in first position, the Gamecocks maintained the fourth place.