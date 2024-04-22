CAF Confed Cup fixture cancelled after row over map of Morocco on jersey

The CAF Confederation Cup semi-final between USM Alger and Renaissance Berkane was cancelled after row over map of Morocco appearing on the visitors shirt.

Berkane’s shirt features an extended map of Morocco, which includes the occupied territory of Western Sahara.

This provoked the Algerian authorities and they confiscated the kit when the Moroccan club arrived in the country on Friday.

Both sides travelled to the stadium for the match and USM Alger came out for kick-off, but the visitors remained in their dressing room.

A statement by CAF reads: “The TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup first leg semi-final fixture today, 21 April 2024, between USM Alger and RS Berkane in Algiers, Algeria did not take place as scheduled.

“The matter will be referred to the competent bodies.

“CAF apologizes for any inconvenience caused to our sponsors, TV partners and the supporters.”

This not the first time that the two North African giants have been involved in a row that leads to the cancelling of football fixtures.

The political spat caused Morocco to pull out of last year’s African Nations Championship, which was hosted in Algeria, after being denied permission to fly direct from Rabat.