Collin Mujuru wins first award at Nyasa Big Bullets

Collin Mujuru pickes his first award at Malawian side Nyasa Big Bullets on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean defender joined the club this last month on a free transfer, signing a three-year contract.

He spent a successful two week on trial before completing his signing.

He picked his first award in the latest round of the Malawian Super League after he was named the Man of the Match in Bullets’ 3-0 win over Chitipa United.

Meanwhile, fellow Zimbabwean players and teammates Kenneth Pasuwa and Ronald Chitiyo started from the bench in the match.