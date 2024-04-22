Nottingham Forest facing disciplinary action for questioning EPL officiating

The English Premier League say it is preparing a disciplinary action against Nottingham Forest.

The club posted a statement on Social Media questioning the match officiating in the league following their 2-0 loss against Everton.

Forest, who are fighting relegation, slammed the Video Assistant Referee Stuart Attwell after three penalty appeals were turned down and accused the official of being a Luton Town fan.

In a statement, the league said it was disappointed by Nottingham’s post which they labeled inappropriate.

The statement reads: “The Premier League was extremely disappointed to read the comments made by Nottingham Forest on social media yesterday, following its match against Everton.

“We note The FA has confirmed it will be investigating the club’s statement. It is never appropriate to improperly question the integrity of match officials, and the nature of these comments means the Premier League will also be investigating the matter in relation to the League’s Rules.”