Scott to play for Scottland

Popular businessman Pedzai ‘Scott’ Sakupawanya is set become the second Member of Parliament (MP) to play professional football, amid revelations that he has been registered to play for Scotland in the Northern Region Soccer League.

The Mabvuku-Tatara legislator owns Scotland, a team originally from the constituency.

Scotland completed the paper work for Sakupwanya last week, and the popular businessman will make his debut soon.

“My goal is to inspired my players to achieve great things in life. I believe we can do it and I’m excited to be part of the action,” Sakupwanya told the Northern Region Times.

“I have been involved in football before so it’s not going to be a problem,” he added.

Sakupwanya will follow the footsteps of Mutasa South legislator Innocent Benza, who is also playing professional football at the age of 50, for Herentals.