Update on Prince Dube, Azam dispute

The Tanzanian Football Federation is expected to release the details of the initial hearing of the dispute between Azam and Prince Dube.

The club and Dube approached the football body following a contractual disagreement which led the player to request to be released.

Azam believes the Warriors international still has two more years left on his deal.

However, the player says his contract will end in June 2024, not June 2026.

Azam accepted the request but demanded compensation to allow him to move on a free transfer.

The dispute was heard on Thursday and a report is expected to be communicated today.

Received updates on Azam FC and Prince Dube: • The case was heard on Thursday. • First, Dube denied that he extended his contract to 2026. • Azam provided evidences where Dube signed and also showed his thumb prints on the documents to confirm. • The Club paid Dube USD… pic.twitter.com/Mdpprm0TJS — Micky Jnr (@MickyJnr__) April 22, 2024