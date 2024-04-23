Wolves youngster Leon Chiwome impressed by fellow Zim countryman Tawanda Chirewa’s full EPL debut

Wolves youngster Leon Chiwome was impressed by teammate and fellow countryman Tawanda Chirewa’s full EPL debut on Sunday.

The Warriors international started in the match against Arsenal on Saturday and played for seventy-five minutes.

He put on a decent shift in the game despite his side going down 2-0.

Chirewa posted about the game, and there was a show of support from Chiwome, who recently sustained a season-ending ankle injury.

He wrote – ‘What a player’, on Chirewa’s Instagram post.

The first starting appearance came after the Warriors prospect made his senior debut in January and went on to feature in five games as a substitute.