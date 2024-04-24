Bosso forward Lynoth Chikuhwa leading in tight Castle Lager PSL Golden Boot race

Highlanders forward Lynoth Chikuhwa has set an early pace in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Golden Boot race.

The Bosso man is leading on the top goalscorer’s chart with five goals after seven games.

His latest goal came in Sunday’s Derby loss to Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium.

In second place is Bulawayo Chiefs’ Never Rauzvi and FC Platinum’s Juam Mutudza who are both tied on four goals.

Another Highlanders player Brighton Ncube is also among the top scorers with three goals in fourth place, where he tied with Bikita Minerals’ Evans Katema.

Here is the latest Castle Lager Premier Soccer League top scorers’ chart.