PSL midweek fixtures take centre stage, as Highlanders seek redemption against Herentals

Bulawayo giants Highlanders will play a Premiership match at Rufaro Stadium for the first time in over five years, when they take on struggling Herentals this afternoon.

Kelvin Kaindu’s men were stopped in their tracks after a brilliant start to the season, when they were beaten 2-1 by crosstown rivals Chicken Inn at Babourfields Stadium last Sunday.

Two costly mistakes from veteran goalkeeper and captain Ariel Sibanda resulted in Bosso succumbing to their first defeat of the season.

Highlanders will face a Herentals side struggling to find their feet since former coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva left for Ngezi Platimum Stars.

The Students have won only one of their opening six matches and are already in the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, defending champions Ngezi, who have not had the best start to their title defence, host Yadah at the Baobab.

Madamburo are just one place above the drop zone with seven points from their opening seven matches and desperately need a win to keep up with early pace setters.

Ngezi’s current predicament can better be explained by their struggle for goals.

Takesure Chiragwi’s men have found the back of the net only three times this season and they clearly need new acquisition Obriel Chirinda.

Chirinda is still grounded as the Premier Soccer League (PSL) continues to withhold his playing license, amid a saga involving Dynamos.

DeMbare insist Chirinda is their player after the former Bulawayo Chiefs hitman allegedly signed a contract with them back in December and also received a signing on fee from the Harare giants.

At Mandava, FC Platinum welcome ZPC Karina.

Norman Mapeza’s charges were held to draws by Premiership debutants Arenel Movers and Bikita Minerals in their last two matches, a situation which somewhat worries the former Warriors captain.

It won’t be a stroll in the park for the platinum miners through, as ZPC have lost only one of their opening seven matches.

At Bata, TelOne host a Bulawayo Chiefs side oozing with confidence after their 1-0 victory over Simba Bhora.

TelOne themselves will be hoping to bounce back from last Sunday’s defeat to Dynamos.

Simba will travel to Mutare for a date with Bikita Minerals.