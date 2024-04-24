Two EPL players arrested by police over rape allegations outside club’s stadium

Two Premier League players from the same team were reportedly arrested over an alleged rape.

According to The Sun, one arrest took place outside the stadium over the weekend. The player, who’s aged 19, was said to have been detained overnight.

The other player, who is also 19, was reportedly arrested the following day and was questioned by police after being detained on suspicion of rape.

Both players have reportedly now been released on bail pending further enquiries, the newspaper claimed.

The report also adds that the alleged rape took place on Friday night and the alleged victim contacted officers hours later before filing a formal complaint.

It is not known whether the club has suspended their two players, but a spokesman for the unnamed team has said: “As the matter is now in the hands of the police, the football club will not be making further comment at this stage.”