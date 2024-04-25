Jurgen Klopp blames ‘Manchester United game’ for Liverpool problems after losing against Everton

Jurgen Klopp has blamed the game against Manchester United for his side’s recent loss against Everton in the English Premier League.

The Reds lost 2-0 at Goodson Park to fall back in the title race with just four games left in the campaign.

Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were on target for the Toffees.

It was Klopp’s first-ever defeat at Goodison Park.

Speaking after the match, Klopp bemoaned his side’s low conversion rate, which started in their game at Old Trafford.

Liverpool had 28 total attempts on goal, with 16 coming in the first half itself, but scored just twice in the 2-2 draw earlier this month.

In Wednesday’s game, they had 23 attempts on goal with seven being on target but failed to score.

The gaffer said: “You can see we are in a rush in front of the goal, you can see that. It’s long ago but I blame a little bit the [Manchester] United game for it; that many chances and you play really good but you don’t get anything for it.

“That’s really bad. Since then, we create but we don’t score often enough and that doesn’t help. It’s not like in a situation like that you don’t score and then just [think], ‘Ah, forget it, who cares?’

“You cannot act like you scored 15 goals in the last two games or whatever. You can see that and that’s a problem. It’s always like this: you have to fight through these periods, it was never different.”