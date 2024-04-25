Xavi makes shock U-turn and will stay at Barcelona

Xavi has made a shock U-turn and will stay at Barcelona after meeting with chairman Joan Laporta.

The gaffer had announced that he will leave the La Liga giants at the end of the season.

His current deal with the club is set to expire this summer.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the 44-year-old has now changed his mind.

Following a meeting with Barcelona president Joan Laporta on Wednesday afternoon, Xavi made the decision to stay at the club.

Fabrizio posted: “Xavi has decided to change his mind and STAY as Barcelona manager!

“After tonight’s meeting and Laporta insisting for him to stay, Xavi accepts Barça conditions and will continue as head coach.”

🚨 BREAKING: Xavi has decided to change his mind and STAY as Barcelona manager! After tonight’s meeting and Laporta insisting for him to stay, Xavi accepts Barça conditions and will continue as head coach. Formal steps to follow. pic.twitter.com/uVShukTnRO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 24, 2024