Chegutu Pirates coach claims assistant referee’s decision was influenced by photographer

Chegutu Pirates coach Day Gutu has slammed the match officials who handled his side’s abandoned match against Dynamos, saying the assistant referee’s decision on the disputed goal, was influenced by a photographer.

The match, played at the Baobab Stadium, was abandoned in second half time added on, when Pirates fans stormed the pitch protesting the referee’s decision to let Donald Dzvinyai’s disputed goal stand.

Dzvinyai’s header from a corner appeared to have been cleared off the line by the Pirates goalkeeper but after consulting his assistant, the referee awarded a goal to DeMbare, to the ire of Gutu and the Pirates fans.

“About the goal, I am not sure. The assistant referee was better positioned. When we asked the referee, he was also not sure whether the ball had crossed the line. The ball was in the air, so it was very difficult to see whether it crossed the line,” Gutu told journalists after the game.

“The referee wasn’t sure and went to consult the assistant referee, but the assistant referee’s decision was influenced by the photographer. So we are not sure and even myself I am not sure whether if it crossed the line,” added Gutu.