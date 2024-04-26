Knowledge Musona reacts after meeting ex-teammate Roberto Firmino for the first time in ten years

Former Warriors captain Knowledge Musona has expressed his excitement after meeting Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino for the first time in ten years.

Both players played at German side TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

They seperated when Musona left the club in December 2014 to join Belgian side KV Oostende.

Firmino later moved to England and joined Liverpool six months later in July 2015.

The former Hoffenheim teammates have now been reunited in the Saudi Pro League, where Knowledge captains Al Riyadh, while the Brazilian plays for Al-Ahli.

The two stars faced each other on Thursday in the Pro League, with Musona’s side winning 2-1.

Posting on X after their first encounter in a decade, Musona said: “It was great seeing you my brother after more than 10 years .I was so happy.”

It was great seeing you my brother after more than 10 years .I was so happy 😊😀#ex TSG1899Hoffenheimteamates# pic.twitter.com/XrGsOpZx44 — KMusona Official (@KMusonaofficial) April 26, 2024